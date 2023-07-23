The hospital, donated by The Pavers Foundation, includes all required equipment, such as three mobile hospital tents, surgery tables, lamps, two generators and stretchers.

Stuart Paver, joint managing director of Pavers, alongside executive assistant Steve Ovenden, have travelled to Ukraine several times over the past 18 months providing humanitarian aid and supplies. Raising over £300,000 to date, every penny donated to the Ukraine fundraiser is spent on life-saving supplies and essential items.

Stuart will return to Ukraine in August 2023 to deliver evacuation stretchers and much needed water purification tablets.

Stuart Paver said: “Every penny donated to our Ukraine fundraiser is spent on medicines and lifesaving supplies at wholesale prices - no expenses, no overheads.

"We’re proud to be making a difference on the front line in Ukraine with the recent deployment of a field hospital, however more supplies are desperately which is why we’re continuing our fundraising efforts to raise money for evacuation stretchers and water purification tablets”.

You can donate to the Pavers Foundation’s Ukraine fundraiser on the JustGiving page.

The foundation has donated over £325,000 supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine so far.