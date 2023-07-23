This year is the 60th anniversary of the formation of Selby and District Motor Club and they are planning for reunion celebrations.

The event will take place at the George Inn in Market Place, Selby, on November 19 between 1pm and 5pm.

A spokesperson for the club said: "A free buffet will be on offer to them as well as a chance to meet up with old friends. Some photographs of the club over the years will be available to view and hopefully members will bring their own memories and photos to reminisce with.

"The George Inn in its previous guise as the Londesborough Arms was once a meeting place for the club, so will be familiar to some of our older members.

"We had 30 members attend our 50th anniversary 10 years ago. Hopefully we can exceed that figure."

If you would like to attend, email Ralph Jackson on arrjay2018@gmail.com.