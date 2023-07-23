Residents and colleagues at Anchor’s The Manor House Knaresborough care home in Hambleton Grove celebrated a blessing of the marriage of Joanne Meredith, activities coordinator and Jim Doherty, maintenance worker, on Friday July 14.

The blessing was attended by everyone at the home and several other special guests. Everyone got a chance to dress up and cheer on Joanne and Jim, some of the residents also served as Joanne’s bridesmaids. The blessing was officiated by Reverend Garry Hinchcliffe.

After the ceremony all the guests had the chance to enjoy wedding treats including cake and champagne, as well as a wedding reception buffet.

The blessing ceremony was held at the care home (Image: Supplied)

Joanne and Jim met nine years ago at a Christmas party. They both joined the team at Anchor’s The Manor House Knaresborough a year later. While the two were officially married earlier this year, the couple said they were delighted at the chance to have a blessing ceremony at the home and to share their joy.

Joanne said: “I’ll never forget when I first met Jim. It’s been a wonderful journey ever since that moment. I’m so grateful to all my colleagues and our lovely residents who’ve been sharing in all our excitement and happiness. We’re so happy we’ve gotten to have a blessing with everyone.

“I’ve worked at Anchor’s The Manor House Knaresborough for eight years now and working in care makes you feel like you are part of a whole other family, both with colleagues and our lovely residents. It feels very fitting to share our wedding day with everyone.”

Klara Spatenkova, manager at The Manor House, said it was lovely to see Joanne and Jim get married.

Klara said: "We’re all so happy we can celebrate them too. The blessing was a lovely idea and it was really fun for all our residents to take part in.

“We pride ourselves in creating activities for residents that keep them engaged and enhance their wellbeing. Events like this really boost residents’ spirits while also enhancing the sense of community we have here.”

Joanne and Sheila pictured together on the day (Image: Supplied)

One of Joanne’s bridesmaids was Sheila Roome, 92, who has lived at the care home for seven years.

Sheila said: “It was so much fun celebrating Joanne and Jim’s wedding. They’re such a lovely couple and they make living here even more special. Congratulations to them both and here’s to many more happy years."

Meanwhile, Joanne’s colleague, Katie Pickering, who is also an activities coordinator, said: "Helping plan this ceremony with her and Jim and being a bridesmaid is such an honour - and our residents have been so happy to share this whole experience with them.”