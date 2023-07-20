Shipton Street in Clifton is set to close on Monday (July 24) from 8am until 5pm on Friday (July 28) for resurfacing works.

It's not clear at this stage whether it's just for some of the numerous deep pothotles to be patched up or whether it's for a full resurface.

The road needs a complete resurface (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Last Year the street made it on to a top ten of York's worst streets voted for by readers and was then said to be in urgent need of a complete resurfacing job.

Shipton Street has potholes running along it's full length to its junctions with Burton Stone Lane and Newborough Street at both ends.

Residents claim the road is in urgent need of a full resurface, and that it has been in a state of disrepair for more than a decade.