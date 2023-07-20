ONE of the worst streets for potholes in York is set to close for work.
Shipton Street in Clifton is set to close on Monday (July 24) from 8am until 5pm on Friday (July 28) for resurfacing works.
It's not clear at this stage whether it's just for some of the numerous deep pothotles to be patched up or whether it's for a full resurface.
Last Year the street made it on to a top ten of York's worst streets voted for by readers and was then said to be in urgent need of a complete resurfacing job.
Shipton Street has potholes running along it's full length to its junctions with Burton Stone Lane and Newborough Street at both ends.
Residents claim the road is in urgent need of a full resurface, and that it has been in a state of disrepair for more than a decade.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article