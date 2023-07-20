North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.41pm last night (July 20) to Hull Road Park in Flaxman Avenue in Tang Hall in York.

A service spokesman said: "On arrival crews confirmed a motorcycle was well alight and extinguished it using one hose reel jet.

"The vehicle suffered extensive damage with the cause of the fire being deliberate ignition.

"The incident was then left in the hands of police."