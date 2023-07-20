POLICE have seized a car after a roadside stop in North Yorkshire.
Sgt Paul Cording was at the scene and said the Land Rover Discovery was stopped in Harrogate as part of Operation Tutelage.
Sgt Cording said: "This vehicle was stopped on the outskirts of Harrogate after Operation Tutelage showed it as having no insurance.
"The driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report and the vehicle was seized."
Operation Tutelage is a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.
If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.
The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.
The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here