Sgt Paul Cording was at the scene and said the Land Rover Discovery was stopped in Harrogate as part of Operation Tutelage.

Sgt Cording said: "This vehicle was stopped on the outskirts of Harrogate after Operation Tutelage showed it as having no insurance.

"The driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report and the vehicle was seized."

Operation Tutelage is a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.