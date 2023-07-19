Sgt Paul Cording was at the scene and said the Volkswagen Golf was stopped in Harrogate as part of Operation Tutelage.

Sgt Cording said: "A day of keeping the road safe today for the team in Harrogate.

"This vehicle stopped early doors and after some digging the driver did not have a licence

"The vehicle was seized and the driver reported."

Operation Tutelage is a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.