It happened at The Judge’s Lodging bar, Lendal, between 3pm and 4.10pm on Friday 7 July 2023.

The man is described as white, between 60 to 65 years old, and he was wearing black shorts and t-shirt and a bum bag.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man or know where he can be located.

Anyone with any information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference number 12230126162 when providing details.