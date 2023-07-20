The York Disability Rights Forum (YDRF) says it is launching a crowdfunding bid to pay for a judicial review over the decision by the Humber and North Yorkshire integrated care board (ICB) to refuse referrals for all adults except those facing ‘immediate and life threatening health or family breakdown issues’.

The YDRF says the care board’s pilot programme amounts to ‘systemic exclusion’, with the absence of autism and ADHD assessments resulting in misdiagnosis of neurodivergent people.

This, it says, can lead to people either receiving no support, or the wrong kind of support, with negative consequences for their quality of life.

According to the YDRF, the ICB – which is now responsible for commissioning healthcare across the region – rolled the pilot policy out across York and North Yorkshire without proper consultation.

The trial was originally due to end on June 27 – but the YDRF says it has now been extended for a further nine months.

The result, the YDRF says, is that people who may have autism or ADHD are being denied access to assessment and therefore appropriate treatment.

READ MORE:

- 'I had been branded as useless, lazy, awkward'

- Autism diagnoses among York school children double

- Woman claims NHS is 'completely broken' after visit to York Hospital

The YDRF says the care board has denied the pilot policy is a money-saving measure, instead describing it as a way to ‘stem the flow’ of referrals reported to have reached into the thousands.

The Press has approached the Humber and North Yorkshire integrated care board for comment.

The YDRF’s Hilary Conroy said: "Denying people access to appropriate assessment and treatment is not acceptable. For many of the neurodivergent people we represent, diagnosis has completely transformed, and even saved, their lives.

"We're seeking legal support as a last resort; we don't take this action lightly.

“NHS leaders have ignored or dismissed our every attempt to communicate with them to highlight the community's concerns relating to the decisions they have made.

"Assessment is a right, not a luxury."

In what the YDRF believes is one of the first such challenges in England for adults, it has launched a 'Access Denied' crowdfunding bid for the early stages of its legal challenge, with the aim of raising £5,000 to £10,000 to fund legal advice.

The group warned the pilot scheme was likely to be replicated in other areas, as the neurodivergent community struggles to access NHS care.

Cat Owens, a national ADHD activist, said: “We are seeing similar schemes across the UK. In some areas vulnerable people are facing eight year waits for assessment."

Tim Nicholls of the National Autistic Society added: “We are incredibly concerned about anything that makes it harder to get an autism assessment. Changing the criteria for referral will not make the problem of long waits disappear, it just increases uncertainty and stress for autistic people and their families. Only funding a system with enough capacity to carry out high quality assessments will do that.”

Emily Douse, from Healthwatch York, said her organisation had already received distressing feedback about the impact of the pilot.

She said: “In response to public concern we volunteered to do an independent review of the pilot. Our findings highlight some unanswered questions regarding how decisions have been made and how the pilot was implemented.

“We’ve heard some distressing examples of how the pathway has impacted those seeking a diagnosis, and the wider community.

“We’re yet to receive the data from the integrated care board and ask that people continue to share their feedback. Only then can informed decisions be made about how best to serve the neurodivergent community.”