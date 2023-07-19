North Yorkshire Police say that officers have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply drugs after information was supplied by a concerned Eggborough resident.

A warrant was executed at an address in the Pasture Drive area on Wednesday (July 19) following a tip-off about suspicious activity.

Officers seized bags of cannabis and arrested a 31-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man Following questioning, they have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Kimberly Jones, of the Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’re really grateful for the information that was passed onto us about this suspicious activity in Eggborough.

“It shows how quickly we can take action and we’ve now commenced a detailed investigation with two suspects arrested.

“Whether it’s done directly to us or anonymously through Crimestoppers, everyone can play a part in tackling crime.

“Always trust your instincts about suspicious activity and please don’t ever hesitate to make a report.”