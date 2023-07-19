Firefighters were called to a report of a traffic bollard which was smoking today (July 19).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say a crew from Huntington extinguished the smoke, which had been caused by a small overheating battery on the bollard in Clifton Moor Gate at 9.35am.
A service spokesperson said: “A crew from Huntington responded to a report of a traffic bollard smoking.
“Crews extinguished a small overheating battery with a dry powder extinguisher and made the bollard safe.”
