We're well into summer (though you wouldn't guess it from the weather) which means we're also well into the racing season at York.
We've already had some big racemeets at Knavesmire - the Dante Festival and Macmillan Charity Raceday among others - with plenty more, including the Ebor Festival, still to come.
There are few things in the sporting world that quite match the drama and colour of the races.
There has been racing at Knavesmire since 1751, if not earlier.
But over the last hundred years and more, this ancient part of York has also been pressed into use as a showground, for sheepdog trials, to host a visit by Pope John Paul II - and even as an impromptu airfield...
We found some photos on Explore York's wonderful digital archive which illustrate Knavesmire's many uses over the last 100 years. Enjoy...
