Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will strike today, on Saturday and on July 29 following more than a year of industrial action in the dispute.

Station staff, train managers and catering staff will be involved in the action, with passengers advised to check their travel arrangements.

York-based rail firm LNER, which operates the East Coast Main Line, has said it will still be running trains on the strike days, but with a reduced timetable.

Other train firms which operate services to York have also warned train customers that, while some services will run, disruption is likely.

These include TransPennine Express, whose services run from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, and to Malton and Scarborough; Northern, whose services run from York to Leeds and CrossCountry, whose services run from York to cities including Birmingham and Bristol.

York Railway Station (Image: Dylan Connell)

The operators have warned that disruption is also likely on days either side of the strikes due to overnight walk outs.

TransPennine Express has urged on customers to “plan carefully” ahead of the strike action.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and operations director for TransPennine Express, said: “The further strike action planned from RMT will once again, cause severe disruption to our services, as well as those across the country.

“Anyone planning on travelling on these days should only do so if their journey is absolutely essential. If you do travel, the trains we are able to run are likely to be extremely busy and anyone planning on travelling should allow additional time and check carefully before they travel.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "I am proud of our members for showing such fortitude and resolve in this long running dispute.

"Our national dispute is about pay job security and working conditions. The recent attack on ticket offices and the threat to de-staff our railways, has galvanised a huge groundswell of public support which we are grateful for.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

"Our members and our union will not be cowed by rail bosses or government ministers and our dispute will continue until we can reach a negotiated settlement.

"We remain steadfast in our industrial programme and are available for talks 24/7 with the train operating companies."

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: ”The upcoming rail strikes called by the RMT union and the overtime ban by Aslef will undoubtedly cause some disruption, affecting not only the daily commute of our passengers but also disrupting the plans of families during the summer holidays.

“This will lead to disappointment, frustration, and financial strain for tens of thousands of people. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and understand the impact on individuals and businesses.

“While we are doing all we can to keep trains running, unfortunately there will be reduced services between Monday July 17 and Saturday July 29, so our advice is to check before you travel.

“Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.”

More information about the strikes can be found on the Network Rail website: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/