Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) at BBC Radio York will strike from 11am tomorrow until 11am on Friday over the proposed changes to BBC local radio as management seek to redirect effort into digital services.

Richard Staples, the NUJ representative for BBC Radio York, said: “Many in our audiences don't have computers or do not embrace digital technology and so will lose out, as local output from the building in York is slashed from 109 to a little over 40 hours per week.

“Many of our experienced and talented colleagues have already left the BBC and we don’t believe the BBC has properly consulted with its audiences nor taking an appropriate impact assessment on the market of the changes they want to bring in.”

The strike will come as residents of the Selby and Ainsty constituency go to the polls in a by-election tomorrow caused by the resignation of sitting Conservative MP Nigel Adams.

Tomorrow’s strike follows industrial action by the NUJ last month (June) when staff at BBC Radio York joined colleagues across the country in a 48 hour walk out.

During the previous strike, a BBC spokesperson said: “We understand this is a difficult period of change for many colleagues and we will continue to support everyone affected by the plans to strengthen our local online services across news and audio.

“Our goal is to deliver a local service across TV, radio and online that offers more value to more people in more local communities.

“While the plans do impact on individual roles, we are maintaining our overall investment in local services and expect our overall level of editorial staffing across England to remain unchanged.”