Geoff Ashworth, from Staxton near Scarborough was diagnosed with mouth cancer last year and has raised almost £5,000 in support of York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity since then.

He recently got together with friends and family for a paella party as a bit of a thank you.

“After three operations, six weeks of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and several weeks of misery and grumpiness, I feel good enough to celebrate and give thanks to the head and neck team at York Hospital for sorting me out,” said Geoff.

The £4,800 raised at the event will be put towards the purchase of additional equipment to support mouth cancer diagnosis and treatment at the hospital.

Among the guests tucking into the traditional dish of Spain’s Mediterranean coast were members of staff from the Wigginton Road site.

Becky Morgan, a speech and language therapist, said: “Our allied health professional team supported Geoff during his cancer treatment recovery.

“It was fantastic to celebrate with Geoff at his party and he has raised an incredible amount for our head and neck department.”

Emma Sargent, community fundraiser at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity said: “The overwhelming support and generous contributions received at the paella party will make a really meaningful difference to patients and families.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Geoff and his team for their incredible fundraising and support of the charity and the hospital.”

The NHS records that the risk of mouth cancer increases with age and that most people are diagnosed between the ages of 66 and 70.

The charity has raised and spent more than a million pounds since 2021 improving patient care and wellbeing and carrying out refurbishments in hospitals, as well as acquiring medical equipment. Read more about their work here.