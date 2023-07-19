And earlier this week local councillors and pupils from Staynor Hall Community Primary Academy helped formally open the new facility complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The centre sits at the heart of Persimmon’s Staynor Hall development in Selby, and is run by a committee of volunteers who give up their spare time to oversee the management and running.

Read next:

Equipped with a large multi-purpose hall, meeting rooms, kitchen, toilets and a fully stocked bar offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, the centre can host a range of functions from parties and discos to club events and private meetings.

Tomorrow (July 20) the hall is being used as a polling station in the hotly contested Selby and Ainsty parliamentary by-election.

Anna-Marie McGlanaghey, chairperson, Staynor Hall Community Centre, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that our new community centre is fully up and running.

“The whole team have put in so much work so it's great to finally see it put to use for all sorts of events. We've had some great social events already and have more to come.

“It's amazing to bring the community, our local families and businesses together and we look forward to getting more people involved.”

Councillor Steve Shaw-Wright who helped formally open the new centre said: “It was great to join Anna-Marie and the team of volunteers to formally open this fantastic new community facility.

“I’d like to thank the committee, council officers and Persimmon for their hard work in bringing the project to fruition.

“I’m delighted to see that residents are already putting the centre to good use and with the dedication of local volunteers like the committee here, I’m sure it will only go from strength to strength.”

Councillor Steve Shaw-Wright formally open the new centre with local school children and committee members (Image: Persimmon)

Joel Frank, Land Director for Persimmon Yorkshire said: “We were delighted to join residents in formally opening the new Staynor Hall Community Centre.

“We’ve been working closely with Anna-Marie and the trustees at Staynor to get this point so it’s really satisfying to see the programme of events and bookings that the centre is already catering for.

“With the next phase of our Staynor Hall development moving forward, we look forward to seeing more residents taking advantage of what the community centre has to offer.”