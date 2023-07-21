Lucie Wigley, who has been a teacher at Applefields special educational needs secondary school in Tang Hall, for eight years, has already shaved her head, going completely bald, ten years ago to help raise money for Cancer Research.

This time round, she is doing it to help the school fundraiser get closer to their target for the sensory garden.

Back in April of this year, 20 members of Applefields staff raised £7,000 of their £10,000 goal by climbing the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

The group of Applefields staff who took part in the Yorkshire three peaks challenge (Image: UGC)

This week, Lucie is shaving her hair to a number four - half an inch in length - in a school assembly on the last day of term on Friday, July 21 in an effort to raise another £1,000, and will be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust provides free real-hair wigs to children and young people up to age 24 who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment, alopecia, and other conditions.

One colleague will be chopping off her locks, which falls halfway down her back, and another will be shaving the rest.

On shaving her hair this time round, she said: "I’m ok with it, people are telling me I’m brave for doing this, but I’m not the brave one, I’m just silly.

"The brave ones are those fighting their lives with serious illnesses like cancer and our pupils who are living with learning difficulties.

"I love my job, and I’m doing this to bring attention to the school. I’m just a puppet in all this."

The school are wanting to install a multi- sensory garden to add to their sensory-rich curriculum.

A spokesperson for the school said: "We envision this space to help maximise our pupils educational potential while creating a safe and calming learning environment where they can thrive.

“This space will give our pupils new opportunities to explore their sensory world."

A number of pupils at the school struggle to verbalise and regulate their emotions, and so they aim for the space to provide somewhere for them to enjoy being outside, relax, and feel calm.

They plan to include wind chimes, hammocks, trampolines, mirrors, and water features, and to plant scented plants such as lavender or rosemary.

It will also be of a lower elevation for wheelchair access.

To donate to Applefields' School's fundraiser, click here to access their Go Fund Me page.