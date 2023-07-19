The charity, run by Pavers Footwear, says the hospital is already deployed, in use and saving lives oon the front line.

It includes essential equipment such as three mobile hospital tents, surgery tables, lamps, two generators and stretchers.

Stuart Paver, Joint Managing Director of Pavers, alongside Executive Assistant Steve Ovenden, have travelled to Ukraine several times over the past 18 months providing humanitarian aid and supplies.

They have raised over £325,000 to date and next month Stuart will return to Ukraine to deliver evacuation stretchers and much needed water purification tablets.

Stuart said: “Every penny donated to our Ukraine fundraiser is spent on medicines and lifesaving supplies at wholesale prices; no expenses, no overheads.

"We’re proud to be making a difference on the front line in Ukraine with the recent deployment of a field hospital, however more supplies are desperately which is why we’re continuing our fundraising efforts to raise money for evacuation stretchers and water purification tablets”.

The Pavers Foundation supports a range of charities and has donated over £1.7 million to date, including over £325,000 supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Donate to the Pavers Foundation’s Ukraine fundraiser on Just Giving here.