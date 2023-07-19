Destination management company Make it York has confirmed there will be no pop-up bar this year.

For many years, the St Nicholas Market featured Thor’s Tipi, which saw cosy fires, animal furs, plus festive food and drink.

Then, last year the Winter Hutte took its place in Parliament Street.

A Swiss chalet featured a restaurant above and bar below and the joint venture between Coopers Marquees, CMJ Events and chef Anbdrew Pern of The Star Inn the City (York), seemed the theme of Christmases to come.

But last month, the hutte was cancelled, reportedly over licensing issues.

Make It York sought a successor, but no-one made the grade.

READ MORE:

A spokesman said: “Following an evaluation of Christmas 2022, and conversations with our partners in the city, we have decided to create more space this year for visitors to move around at the lower end of Parliament Street. Visitors will see a food offering with more outside space in this area, to dwell and enjoy the festive treats on offer.

“The famous alpine chalets will be returning with even more local Yorkshire traders being able to present their offerings to residents and visitors alike. There will be many food and drink offerings available to enjoy at both the market and across the city, creating a magical Christmas that everyone can enjoy.”