Staff at the animal centre describe him as a 'sweet boy' who has had a 'rough couple of months' recently as a result of ill health, but who, after treatment, is feeling much better.

"He had been feeling under the weather and not quite himself," a member of staff at the centre said.

"We knew something must be bothering him so he has been undergoing a series of tests.

"Normally he was just such a happy, friendly and chilled lad so seeing him not quite right was so sad.

"Thankfully after some tests we discovered that Tom had some crystals in his bladder, which can make them quite uncomfortable.

"So for this he is on a veterinary diet and will need to stay on this forever. It was also discovered that he has some arthritic changes in his spine for which he is on pain relief for now."

Tom is now a 'much happier and friendlier boy' who is pretty much back to the Tom staff at the centre knew and loved.

"Moving to a new home may unsettle him a little bit so he will just need patient and understanding adopters," the staff member said.

"But we know Tom will make a super addition to the family and we are hoping that special someone will open their heart and home to this wonderful boy."

Tom will need to be the only pet in an adult-only home.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk