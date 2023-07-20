The by-elections, if opinion polls prove correct, look set to deliver a hat-trick of losses to the Conservative government, who currently hold the three seats.

Labour’s Keir Mather was shown to be 12 points in front of Conservative Rachel Holmes in one poll, though residents in the constituency have been reported as saying it will be a close fight.

The by-election follows the resignation of sitting MP Nigel Adams, who was first elected in 2010, and in 2019 was re-elected with a 20,137 majority, on about three-fifths of the total vote.

The other by-elections today are in Oxbridge and South Ruislip, which was held by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had a 7,210 majority in 2019.

Somerset and Frome was held by David Warburton, with a 19,213 majority.

Labour had been expected to take the London seat, but the unpopularity of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ road charging scheme just might save it for the Tories.

The Liberal Democrats have been forecast to take Somerset and Frome.

The Selby and Ainsty by-election has attracted visits from leading political figures.

Prime Minster Rishi Sunak paid a visit, along with Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also dropped by to see his 25-year-old namesake, who at 25, if elected, would be the ‘baby’ of the House. Sir Keir visited Selby with his deputy Angela Rayner.

Other Labour ‘big guns’ who made campaign visits include Rachel Reeves, who launched the Labour campaign for the constituency.

Wes Streeting, the shadow secretary of health and social care, also lent his support.

This week, also saw a visit from Lisa Nandy, the Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Among the other parties, the Green Party peer Natalie Bennett turned out to support their candidate Arnold Warneken.

The SDP’s candidate John Waterstone was similarly boosted by a visit from his party leader William Clouston.

Overall there are 13 candidates. The other nine candidates are: Andrew Philip Gray (Ind); Mike Jordan (Yorkshire Party), Dave Kent (Reform UK); Nick Palmer (Independent); Guy Phoenix (Heritage Party); Sir Archibald Stanton (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party); Matt Walker (Lib Dem) Luke John Wellock (Climate Party); and Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr (Independent).

Polling takes place from 7am until 10pm tomorrow (Thursday) and people are reminded to take photo ID with them to the polling station.

The results are expected sometime between 3am and 6am on Friday morning. But due to a high number of candidates, North Yorkshire Council, cannot guarantee this.

The winning candidates are expected to take their seats after the summer parliamentary recess. MPs are due to return to the House on Monday September 4 when it is expected they will be sworn in.