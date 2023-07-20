On Friday, July 21, the society is hosting a dinner at the Pavillion Hotel in Fulford, with members of its twin society in Munster, Germany.

There will be displays of philatelic material, including Aboriginal philately, rare Penny Black perforations, engravings, and a royal themed display which includes a letter from King Charles III, and a general knowledge quiz.

The first open meeting of the society was held on Tuesday, September 14, 1948 at 7.15pm, in Bishops Room at St William's College, in College Street.

Colin Lea, the Vice President of York Philatelic Society, said: "It feels very special to be celebrating the society's 75 years.

"My collection is quite large, I started collecting in 1977. Other children in my class at secondary school were collecting and I announced to my parents that I wanted to start collecting stamps.

"I progressed from collecting Royal Mail first day covers, to scouting related philately as well as Royalty themed philately.

"As almost all countries in the world have a postal service and issue stamps, collecting can enhance your knowledge of geography. As a member of the society you can learn from others and the collections they display."

The York Philatelic Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 7.15 to 9.30pm at the Priory Street Centre.

All with an interest in Philately are welcome to join. Further information is available from the secretary, Hilary Castle at brianhillarycastle@gmail.com