Council bosses say that a raft of major developments and road improvement schemes - including York Central, the railway station frontage, and dualling of the outer ring road - will see traffic in the city disrupted right through to 2025 and beyond. We can hear the city sighing.

The council says the projects will ultimately bring huge benefits - and that there’s no gain without pain.

No doubt that’s true. But it won’t stop us being fed up.

It’s enough to make you think wistfully of a gentler age when travel wasn’t about sitting in a traffic queue waiting for the lights to change - but about wafting through the streets in an elegant Forties limo, or by tram.

Of course, people back then had their problems, too. But indulge us.

The photos in our gallery show transport in York in times past. May they provide comfort in your next traffic jam...