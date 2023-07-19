YORK people have been warned to brace themselves for months if not years of traffic misery ahead.
Council bosses say that a raft of major developments and road improvement schemes - including York Central, the railway station frontage, and dualling of the outer ring road - will see traffic in the city disrupted right through to 2025 and beyond. We can hear the city sighing.
The council says the projects will ultimately bring huge benefits - and that there’s no gain without pain.
No doubt that’s true. But it won’t stop us being fed up.
It’s enough to make you think wistfully of a gentler age when travel wasn’t about sitting in a traffic queue waiting for the lights to change - but about wafting through the streets in an elegant Forties limo, or by tram.
Of course, people back then had their problems, too. But indulge us.
The photos in our gallery show transport in York in times past. May they provide comfort in your next traffic jam...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here