Fido Finance Ltd was founded in 2019 and traded as Fidomoney from Innovation Close in the University of York’s Science Park.

The venture operated as an electronic money institution providing payments gateway services, online merchant accounts, and foreign exchange services and grew to have offices in the USA and Belgium.

Fidomoney also sponsored heavily locally, including the 2023 Visit York Tourism Awards, kit for York RLFC and the Fidomoney Handicap at York Racecourse last May.

Companies House lists the current directors as Alexander Gatt, 54, of Malta and Jacob Felix Parker Bowles, 44, of England.

However, last month Kristina Kicks and Ed Boyle from London-based Interpath Advisory were appointed joint special administrators to Fido Finance Ltd.

A statement from the administrators said: “Due to the Company’s inability to pay certain customers their safeguarded funds and concerns over the business operations, a shareholder and creditor applied to Court for the Company to be placed into Special Administraton.”

Kristina Kicks, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint special administrator, also said: “The Company has ceased trading and our immediate priority has been to gather information about the Company’s financial position and determine the whereabouts of customers’ safeguarded funds.”

The statement added customers and other stakeholders can find further information on the Interpath Insolvency Portal.

The portal further explained: “Our initial actions will be to secure the assets of the Company, including securing all customer safeguarded funds.

“Whilst every effort will be made to return funds to customers as soon as possible, it will firstly be necessary for the Joint Special Administrators to secure control of all relevant information, reconcile balances and ensure that the necessary due diligence and know your customer information is present, current and correct.

“A formal claims process will be put in place in due course; however our current priority is to complete a funds reconciliation. Unfortunately, customers will not have access to their funds while these works are undertaken.”

A ‘Statement of Affairs in Adminstration’ issued afterwards has since detailed the financial details behind the administration. It lists the venture as having zero financial assets.

Preferential creditors consisted of 12 staff, who are owed £37,901 between them. HMRC is listed as being owed £481,422, giving a total deficiency of £519, 323.

The statement also listed around 65 unsecured (trade) non-preferential creditors, who are owed £1,760, 682 between them. There was also £323,666 of ‘issued and called up capital’, giving a total deficiency of £2,603,771.

The largest creditors were listed as Mambo Tech of Berlin, which was owed £545,777.91 and Godel Technologies of Manchester, who was owed £454,898.30.

This week, Interpath Advisory invited creditors and customers to a meeting at its London offices on Wednesday August 9 over the ‘resolutions’ it is seeking from them relating to the adminstration.