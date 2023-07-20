The plane trees near us are shedding their leaves profusely, even though it’s only July not autumn.

The roses are looking the worse for wear and yet the brambles and the horse chestnut are heavy with berries and conkers.

The seasons have gone to pot and I wonder what the late Bill ( William) Foggitt, the Thirsk Amateur weather forecaster, would make of the changing seasons.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate

Chicken’s feet

I refer to the disturbing article in The Press (July 18) about 32.000 chickens that perished in a blaze.

It was reported that they were in a shed measuring approximately 250 feet by 50 metres. Why was the shed not 76 metres by 154 feet?

Graeme Robertson, Tadcaster Road, York