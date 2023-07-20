The year 2023 is turning out to be a very strange one, with the seasons and the natural environment out of kilter.
The plane trees near us are shedding their leaves profusely, even though it’s only July not autumn.
The roses are looking the worse for wear and yet the brambles and the horse chestnut are heavy with berries and conkers.
The seasons have gone to pot and I wonder what the late Bill ( William) Foggitt, the Thirsk Amateur weather forecaster, would make of the changing seasons.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate
Chicken’s feet
I refer to the disturbing article in The Press (July 18) about 32.000 chickens that perished in a blaze.
It was reported that they were in a shed measuring approximately 250 feet by 50 metres. Why was the shed not 76 metres by 154 feet?
Graeme Robertson, Tadcaster Road, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel