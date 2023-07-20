I do wish people would use the word ‘woke’ in its true context.
Peter Rickaby (Letters, July 18) criticises Archbishops Welby and Cottrell for having no purpose other than jumping on every ‘woke’ bandwagon.
As ‘woke’ is to be aware of and actively attentive to important societal acts and issues, especially of racial and social justice, then surely said Archbishops are just going about their business and acting accordingly?
It is time you ‘woke’ up, Peter.
Dave Platt, Keepers Way, Dunnington, York
