We never use Castle car park - the reason being that it is always full.
I anticipated some sense from Labour and was excited the LibDem ideas were dead - but not replacing this parking is madness (‘We have no appetite for building multi-storey car parks’, July 11).
Park & Ride does not suit all, especially given how time consuming it is.
People will not give up using their cars, especially blue badge holders.
John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick
