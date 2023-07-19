We never use Castle car park - the reason being that it is always full.

I anticipated some sense from Labour and was excited the LibDem ideas were dead - but not replacing this parking is madness (‘We have no appetite for building multi-storey car parks’, July 11).

Park & Ride does not suit all, especially given how time consuming it is.

People will not give up using their cars, especially blue badge holders.

John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick

 