IT’S a bit rich for Lib Dem councillors to propose a motion to tackle dangerous potholes (The Press, July 17).
The roads deteriorated all the while they were in power. Why didn’t they do something about potholes then?
If they hadn’t wasted £3.5million on futile security barriers we could all have enjoyed far more decent road surfaces throughout their time in office
Matthew Laverack, Architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York
