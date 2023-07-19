These proposals were designed by managers who may understand accounting but lack understanding of how to do business.

For me the train is still the best way to travel. But if ticket offices close this will change.

Despite using online services I’ve found that train websites rarely give answers to the specific questions I have. York station’s ticket office staff are always helpful so I now use that office rather than waste time on technology.

Staff can suggest cheaper or more appropriate tickets, something I would not pick up from websites.

Ticket machines are ghastly. At Poppleton the machine doesn’t like to accept senior railcards. That’s even when it works and hasn’t been hacked.

Rail travel should be encouraged.

Keeping it easy to buy tickets with staff in accessible ticket offices is the best way to attract rail users.

Roger Backhouse, Upper Poppleton, York

Give us people not computers

THE proposal for mass closures of the majority of railway ticket offices is unbelievable.

Real people cannot be replaced by iPhones, computers and the internet for resolving problems.

My wife and I have just travelled to Germany by train and two days before return departure we saw - to our consternation - our tickets from Cologne to Brussels did not include seat reservations.

We tried the internet and calling by ‘phone but, after much stressful time wastage, decided to visit the ticket office at Bonn Hauptbahnhof (station) as standing at our age for several hours - like a family member suffered from King’s Cross to York recently - is not an option or acceptable.

Only one man was on duty but he was absolutely brilliant and worth a thousand phones and computers.

He spoke excellent English, renewed our tickets, showed us the plan of the carriage and then seated us opposite the luggage rack so we could observe our luggage for security. What a star!

Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe