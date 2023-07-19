Mr Sunak, who is the MP for Richmond, joined in with the celebrations at the new multi-million-pound primary school site in Northallerton.

He joined representatives from North Yorkshire Council, the Dales Academy Trust and the contractors, Hobson and Porter.

The school, which academy leaders have promised will be a “flagship of excellence”, will be run by the Dales Academies Trust and will be based in the northern part of Northallerton, where a major new housing development is being built.

A phased opening of the school will start with reception children in 2024, expanding to the full cohort over seven years.

Speaking about his visit, Mr Sunak said: “It was great to see work under way on a very important multi-million-pound investment in education in Northallerton.

“This is a vital element of the north Northallerton development project, part of making sure the new housing has the appropriate infrastructure in place to support the families that will be moving here."

North Yorkshire Council's executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “We were delighted to welcome the MP for Richmond Rishi Sunak and are so pleased that work has begun at the new school site.

“This demonstrates the council’s commitment to making sure there are the right number of school places, which allows children to be educated in their local communities.”