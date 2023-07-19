York Unlocked is returning over the weekend of October 7 to 8 following last year's success.

Favourites from 2022, including the Assembly Rooms, Duncombe Place, Masonic Lodge and King's Manor are back on this year's programme, along with new highlights, including Bishopthorpe Palace, the Archbishop's Walled and Pleasure Garden, St Peters School, St Mary's Tower and the Minster Refectory.

This year will also feature a special 'Architecture of the Ouse' cruise in collaboration with City Cruises.

Kathy King, founder of York Unlocked, said: "York is blessed with rich diversity of building gems and open spaces that all have amazing stories to tell.

"Maybe you've walked past for years on your daily commute and wondered what lies behind the door, or you are new to York and want to learn more about its rich history.

"This special event enables you to see familiar places through fresh eyes and explore these hidden treasures across one fabulous weekend.

"Whether you are an architecture buff with a tick-list of specific buildings or a family seeking to see the city in a different light, York Unlocked is guaranteed to inspire, delight and intrigue."

York Unlocked is a registered charity which aims to help both residents and tourists to uncover the hidden treasures of York and experience familiar places through fresh eyes.

The event is supported by the building owners and managers, York BID, the Dulverton Trust, RIBA Yorkshire and the York Common Good Trust.

Please visit the website for a list of buildings and events so far for 2023. The full programme will be confirmed in August.