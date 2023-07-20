A couple from a village near York are celebrating 60 years of marriage today (July 20).
On July 20, 1963, Sandra and Edward Umpleby were married at Long Marston Church and celebrated with a reception at the nearby Sun Inn pub.
A friend of the couple, Yvonne Smith, described them as characters who are well known in the village.
“They just don’t go anywhere without each other,” she said.
Yvonne said they met at a young age and at first Sandra, now 79, was not allowed to see Edward, now 87.
But she found a way – sneaking out her house to meet Edward at the Sun Inn.
Yvonne joked: “She only fancied him because he had a motorbike.”
They lived in a bungalow in Long Marston and converted part of it into a post office, where Sandra worked as the post mistress for many years.
She won a long service award from the Post Office and was invited to a garden party by the late Queen Elizabeth.
Edward was in the army and later worked for the council.
Now, they are both retired and still live in the village.
A party was held on Saturday, July 15, at Long Marston Village Hall to celebrate their anniversary.
“It was absolutely fabulous,” said Yvonne.
