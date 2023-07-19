EMERGENCY crews have been called in to a man stuck in a tree in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.45pm last night (July 18) after reports of a man in a tree in Easingwold.

A service spokesman said: "Our Easingwold crew assisted an adult male out of a tree after he became injured and unable to climb down.

"A triple extension ladder was used."