Ryedale Police found an unusual item earlier this afternoon.
A spokesperson said: "We received a call from a member of public who had seen a human skull in the beck running alongside the Ropery carpark in Pickering,
"We retrieved the skull and I'm very happy to report that the skull was a concrete model, but as you can see it's quite realistic!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel