Nearly one hundred children in Years 4, 5 and 6 at Lord Deramore's Primary School, in Heslington. performed the musical Bugsy Malone at the University of York's Scenic Stage Theatre.

One grandparent commented: "Wow! What a tour de force your production of Bugsy Malone was.

"We had to keep reminding ourselves that it was only eight to 11 year olds.

"The children tackled all of the musical numbers with such determination and flair – it was a joy to watch!"

One particular highlight of the production was the children’s exceptional dancing skills, choreographed by Emma Havercroft, the school’s dance teacher, who worked with the children for two months.

And stage manager, Roberto Del Pino, was praised for making the show come alive with the lighting and sound.

James Rourke, the school's headteacher said he was incredibly proud of the children and his colleagues.

Lord Deramore's actors in Bugsy Malone production (Image: Supplied)

He said: "It was the most impressive school show I’ve ever seen performed by a primary school.

"The children’s talent, confidence and joy shone through both of the performances. Even though the creative arts are not part of the government’s annual SATS tests, they remain a vital part of any child’s education and development.

"I’m very proud that Lord Deramore’s affords every child the opportunity to nurture their skills and talents in music, dance and drama.”