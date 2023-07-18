The award-winning brewery was started by Tony and Jackie Rogers in 2013.

Over the years, it has become well known for producing a great range of cask ales supplying pubs all over Yorkshire.

The couple are also extremely proud to be house brewers for both The Swan and Valhalla in York.

One of few cask only breweries in the county, Half Moon hase remained with cask beer as they believe it showcases their style of brewing in the best possible way.

Tony said of the anniversary: “It’s significant that beers we started brewing in 2013 are still on our core range today.

"We’re immensely proud of the beers we make and continue to offer a good range which always includes a bitter, mild, stout or porter and a strong IPA, along with pales and specials.”

To celebrate the occasion the brewery is hosting a 10th Anniversary Bash on Saturday September 23.

Numbers are limited and tickets are available from See Tickets, the link is on their Facebook Page.

With live music from 2.30pm and Caribbean street food, and of course a fantastic choice of ten beers!