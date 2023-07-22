A selection of exclusively invited guests recently attended the York showroom of German kitchen retailer, Kutchenhaus, to take part in an event with TV events chef and AEG ambassador, Andrew Dickens.

Hosted at the showroom at Unit 3, Foss Island Retail Park, on Thursday July 6, those in attendance were treated to a live cooking demonstration and a question and answer session with Andrew who shared his tips and tricks.

Paul Lee, head of marketing at Kutchenhaus, commented: “Welcoming our VIP guests to the showroom was a pleasure and it allowed us to chat in depth to those keen to learn how to take their cooking to the next level.

The event was held at Kutchenhaus in York (Image: Supplied)

“Andrew has a wealth of experience and was able to demonstrate the tips and tricks which he has perfected throughout his esteemed career. Using the latest kitchen appliances from AEG, we were all lucky enough to taste a variety of different delicious cuisine which had been expertly prepared by Andrew.”

The evening saw the chef serve up a selection of dishes which included steamed bao buns with slow cooker chinese pulled beef, mushroom risotto with truffle oil and parmesan, moroccan lamb with parmentier potatoes and more.