A FORMER mayor of a North Yorkshire town has helped to raise more than £5,000 to support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
The former Mayor of Harrogate, Victoria Oldham, supported by community fundraisers at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, has successfully raised a total of £5,287.46 through her dedicated efforts in organising bucket collections for the emergency response charity.
The collections took place at the prestigious Royal Hall and Convention Centre in Harrogate during busy show nights and large-scale events.
Victoria said: "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. The response from our community has been truly inspiring and it is heart-warming to witness such generosity towards Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
"I firmly believe in supporting charitable causes and the incredible work the crew and fundraisers undertake is truly inspiring, they deserve all the credit they get. It has been an honour to support their work."
The funds raised will provide vital support to the life-saving services offered by Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here