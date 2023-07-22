Everyone at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge were at the ready for the start of Wimbledon with a friendly inter home tennis competition.

Then, for the finale, everyone enjoyed strawberries and cream and a glass of Pimm’s to celebrate Wimbledon’s final.

Tennis fans at Boroughbridge Manor said they were "delighted" to be able to watch this year’s 136th championships. Residents and staff got together to watch the matches and celebrated by having afternoon tea whipped up by the head chef.

Beryl and Denice enjoy a glass of Pimm's (Image: Supplied)

Shelbie, head of activities at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the return of Wimbledon, it is always a firm favourite with our residents.

"We even held a mini tennis tournament within the home which allowed all of our residents to take part. It was so much fun."