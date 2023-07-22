Everything is now in place for the 2023 Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival which will be staged over the weekend of July 29 and 30.

This year's event will see a fleet of 15 traditional sailingvessels and attractions for both the enthusiast and visitor alike.

On show and sailing for the very first time at the festival will be the replica Scottish scaffie yawl Katie Slater, completed by John Clarkson in 1977 and now fully restored and rigged.

The festival is set to sail into Bridlington at the end of the month (Image: Supplied)

Various stands and stalls will be set-up in the Harbour Commissioners' Vessel Maintenance Facility adjacent to the Clough Hole car park.

A live entertainment schedule has been programmed in for the full two days, another first for the festival. A mix of traditional sea shanties and folk music will ring out around the harbour.