The 556,598 sq ft Sherburn 550 near Sherburn in Elmet, is the largest immediately available warehouse in Yorkshire and the North East of England.

Property advisor Knight Frank has been instructed by Legal and General Investment Management to market Sherburn 550, which is just off junction 42 of the A1(M) to the east of Leeds.

Read next:

The site benefits from Grade A specification including 56 loading doors, 16.2m eaves height, three service yards, quality offices and generous power provision.

Iain McPhail, partner at Knight Frank’s Leeds office, said: “There has already been strong early interest in the building due to its quality specification and excellent connectivity. There continues to be a lack of existing large-scale warehouse availability both regionally and UK-wide, which is why the building has such a national significance.

“Its strategic position between Leeds, York and Wakefield means that occupiers can benefit from a large labour pool as well as easy access to the region’s motorway network via the A1(M), M1, M62 and M18.”

Rebecca Schofield, Partner and Head of Knight Frank’s Sheffield office, said: “The property offers the market a unique product because of its scale, power supply and being able to offer flexible lease terms. Occupational take-up in the region has been affected by the dearth of available existing stock and Sherburn 550 is able to accommodate the pent-up demand.”

Sherburn 550 is available now to rent.