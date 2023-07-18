Protestors gathered outside York Railway Station today (July 18) to raise concern over plans to close train ticket offices.
Earlier this month, industry body the Rail Delivery Group unveiled proposals which could lead to nearly all ticket offices nationwide being shut, with facilities only remaining open at the busiest stations.
At the time LNER, which operates York station, said the ticket office in York will stay but disability rights campaigners say the city's ticket office could be scaled back to just a single window.
On the possibility of York’s ticket office being scaled back to one window York resident Bill Clayton, 66, told The Press that he fears it would cause delays.
“I don’t think you’re going to cut down on the number of people that actually go to the window,” he said.
“If it’s an accessibility issue you’ll need even more time to get a ramp, or if you’re told you need to go over a bridge - you need someone to help.”
Bill has ME, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome, and runs the York ME group.
He said many of his members rely on the train and being able to speak to a member of staff at stations.
Read next:
- York city centre business closes its doors months after opening
- York train customers to face disruption during planned strikes this week
- Road closures announced for York 10K 2023 event
“Part of ME symptoms are cognitive issues,” he said. “Using a machine and going online isn’t always possible for them and they need someone to speak to before a journey.”
Flick Williams, a visually impaired wheelchair user and disability rights activist and campaigner, told The Press: “The proposed closure of ticket offices and the reduction of staff on stations is going to be catastrophic for disabled and older people who need that help in order to be able to travel.
“The ticket offices are an essential point for disabled people to know where to get passenger assistance.
“Disabled people have the right to turn up and go and travel just like any other member of the public.”
York resident Rebecca Lack, 61, feared the closure of ticket offices elsewhere in the UK may impact tourism in York.
“I think it’s going to have an appalling impact on our tourism,” she said.
“If people don’t feel safe or that they can get reliable information when they need it, where they can get it, then they’re not going to visit.”
The Rail Delivery Group say after the pandemic the number of tickets being sold in ticket offices halved, with most customers buying tickets online or at vending machines.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We want to bring staff from behind a window inside a ticket office into other parts of the station where they would be readily available to give face to face help with a much wider range of support, from journey planning, to providing advice about the best and cheapest fares and supporting those customers with accessibility needs."
The consultation on the ticket offices closes on July 26 and can be found online at: https://www.transportfocus.org.uk/train-station-ticket-office-consultation/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel