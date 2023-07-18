Earlier this month, industry body the Rail Delivery Group unveiled proposals which could lead to nearly all ticket offices nationwide being shut, with facilities only remaining open at the busiest stations.

At the time LNER, which operates York station, said the ticket office in York will stay but disability rights campaigners say the city's ticket office could be scaled back to just a single window.

On the possibility of York’s ticket office being scaled back to one window York resident Bill Clayton, 66, told The Press that he fears it would cause delays.

Bill Clayton at the protest (Image: Dylan Connell)

“I don’t think you’re going to cut down on the number of people that actually go to the window,” he said.

“If it’s an accessibility issue you’ll need even more time to get a ramp, or if you’re told you need to go over a bridge - you need someone to help.”

Bill has ME, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome, and runs the York ME group.

He said many of his members rely on the train and being able to speak to a member of staff at stations.

“Part of ME symptoms are cognitive issues,” he said. “Using a machine and going online isn’t always possible for them and they need someone to speak to before a journey.”

Flick Williams, a visually impaired wheelchair user and disability rights activist and campaigner, told The Press: “The proposed closure of ticket offices and the reduction of staff on stations is going to be catastrophic for disabled and older people who need that help in order to be able to travel.

Flick Williams speaking at the protest (Image: Dylan Connell)

“The ticket offices are an essential point for disabled people to know where to get passenger assistance.

“Disabled people have the right to turn up and go and travel just like any other member of the public.”

Flick Williams at the protest (Image: Dylan Connell)

York resident Rebecca Lack, 61, feared the closure of ticket offices elsewhere in the UK may impact tourism in York.

“I think it’s going to have an appalling impact on our tourism,” she said.

“If people don’t feel safe or that they can get reliable information when they need it, where they can get it, then they’re not going to visit.”

Rebecca Lack at the protest (Image: Dylan Connell)

The Rail Delivery Group say after the pandemic the number of tickets being sold in ticket offices halved, with most customers buying tickets online or at vending machines.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We want to bring staff from behind a window inside a ticket office into other parts of the station where they would be readily available to give face to face help with a much wider range of support, from journey planning, to providing advice about the best and cheapest fares and supporting those customers with accessibility needs."

The consultation on the ticket offices closes on July 26 and can be found online at: https://www.transportfocus.org.uk/train-station-ticket-office-consultation/

The ticket office at York Railway Station (Image: Dylan Connell)