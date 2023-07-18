The event, which recognises the best of business and enterprise across the region saw a record number of entries last year, and a record turnout for the celebratory ceremony and black tie dinner at York Racecourse in November.

Among the categories at the 32nd such awards is Large Business of the Year, sponsored by YO1 Radio, and is open to businesses with an annual turnover exceeding £1m.

Last year, this category was won by thriving York-based Janotorial Supplies company, PPS, which has been growing into West Yorkshire and was able to demonstrate its success.

PPS managing director Joseph Fitzpatrick urges businesses to enter, adding being a winner has helped his family-run firm immensely.

He said: “You gain the respect from the public and your peers. It raises your business profile within the region by increasing your visibility and credibility, and helps you stand out from the competition. Because we supply restaurants, schools, office cleaners and thousands of other workplaces across the North, some of our customers enter themselves, so it’s a great way to connect with them.

Patrick added: “We won Large Business of the Year last year which was a great achievement. It helped us put our company on the map for those that don’t know about us, and those that do have a lot more trust in us as their supplier. It’s a great selling point when trying to attract potential customers.”

In 2021, the Large Business of the Year category was won by Tofoo organic tofu of Malton.

Director David Knibbs said as a UK-wide brand, it was hard to assess the impact of winning nationally.

“But it certainly helps with recruitment by raising the local profile of the business,” he added.

This year’s sponsor of the Large Business of the Year category is YO1 Radio.

Managing director Wayne Chadwick said: Wayne Chadwick, Managing Director of YO1 Radio, said: “The Press Business Awards are a major highlight in the calendar, bringing together businesses of all shapes and sizes, from across the whole our area, in a celebration of all that is good in the business world. There is much to shout about – and YO1 Radio is delighted to be a sponsor of this prestigious event.”

He added: “Business owners and managers should never be shy at coming forward to showcase their successes and celebrate what helps to keep York’s economy thriving. It is right that hard work and commitment to our area is highlighted and that exceptional service, exceptional products and staff who go the extra mile are all recognised. I would encourage anyone with a story to tell to take the time out to enter the awards.”

For details and to enter go to: The Press Business Awards 2023: Information, profiles, winners, photos (yorkpress.co.uk)