The 'What a Load of Bollards’ campaign group from Acomb is doubling down on its efforts to rid Front Street of the 138 ‘bollard barricade’, despite pledges of support from the new Labour council.

What a Load of Bollards campaign poster (Image: Vicki Hill)

As previously reported in The Press, Acomb residents launched the campaign after dozens of bollards were installed in Front Street, which they feel makes the street look like "a military zone."

At a council meeting in City of York Council's West Offices HQ tomorrow, campaigners will appear in giant bollard bandit costumes and t-shirts alongside ward councillor, Emily Nelson, who will hand out their petition.

They will bring bollard-shaped biscuits and outline the history of the campaign to the council executives with boards showing images of multiple high streets across the UK where council planners “actually got it right.”

What a Load of Bollards campaign group (Image: Vicki Hill)

The new council leader, Cllr Claire Douglas, has committed to “undo the damage and adapt the street to better fit the needs and views of local residents and make it into a more family-friendly area," but the group say that this is not enough.

Campaigner Carla Ballantine said: “We have a simple aim: to get rid of the pointless restrictive bollards and put in what local people asked for in the first place.

“We welcome the council’s comments that things must change but not if it means yet more public money is wasted on yet more consultations and council meetings – this has already happened.

“In the original survey, people asked for a nice open street, level paving, trees, café seating and basically just a decent community environment.

“The previous administration ignored all of this and blew £400,000 on a steel bollard wall and a few paving slabs. This is our big chance to get things put right and is not the time to sit back and wait for results.

“The Acomb community has put up with this shambolic situation for long enough. We will continue to shout about this until it is put right.”

The group will demonstrate outside the Full Council meeting on Thursday (Image: Vicki Hill)

The bollards came to Front Street in April of this year as part of a City of York Council regeneration project, which residents say are not only unattractive, but prevents easy access around the street, making it less inclusive to those who are elderly, disabled, or cycle.

Campaigner Vicki Hill said: “As always, we have a humorous approach to a very serious issue.

“Its always important that as many people as possible hear about the disaster that is Front Street and if we have to dress up in giant bollard costumes to do that – that is what we will do!”