North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about criminal damage to a property in Catterick Garrison.

Three youths caused damage to the property in Somerset Close at around 9pm on Monday (July 17).

A police spokesperson said: "During the incident they repeatedly kicked a fence, causing damage which resulted in it falling to the floor, as well as spraying a fire extinguisher over a window of the same property.

"The three suspects are described as being young men aged around 15 to 16 years old, wearing dark clothing with their hoods up and faces partially concealed.

"Officers are appealing for information about the three youths involved in this incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email george.cantlow@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC George Cantlow.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230133178 when passing on any information.