This follows, the major York employer announcing plans for a £10M warehouse scheme last month.

Both plans are essentially a resubmission of plans, which were submitted last year for the Northminster Business Park at Poppleton.

However, the former Lib-Dem run City of York Council narrowly refused approval for the warehouse extension.

This was despite support from planning officers, as it would have extended into the Green Belt, leading Pavers to withdraw its office proposals.

Now, with a change of administration, Pavers, which has been based in York for around 50 years, hopes for a different result from the city’s new Labour council.

The planning application for the offices says this scheme was “directly related to the overall expansion of the Pavers operation and cannot be delivered in isolation of the storage and distribution development.”

It also said: “Without the expansion of its facilities, Pavers would need to consider relocation to an alternative site given the operational efficiencies to be achieved from combining its long term warehousing and office administration operations on a single site.”

“Moreover, as a recognised and highly successful national retail brand, the presence of Pavers’ headquarters in York adds to the reputation of the city as an economic centre, supporting wider inward investment and area promotion, as well as supporting growth and levelling-up objectives at regional and national levels,” it continued.

As before, Pavers says the company has grown rapidly to 185 stores, with online sales increasing 700% over 3 years and 400% in the past year, and e-commerce expected to amount to half of sales within five years.

Pavers said it had reached operational capacity at its existing site and was having to use third-party locations to store shoes, but this was not sustainable. To keep the business local, a single site was needed overall.

This “would be addressed through the resubmission of the office proposals together with a separate planning application for a £10m extension of Pavers’ logistics and distribution accommodation.”

Pavers confirms the office scheme is unchanged to what planning officers supported last year, adding its reports show no technical constraints to developing the site.

The application stresses environmental features too, such as insulation and air tightness to boost its energy efficiency. A green and brown roof would provide food for insects and birds. The warehouse roof would also feature solar panels.

Together, both applications would deliver a ‘high-quality’ environment, helping Pavers retain and attract staff. Staffing would increase by 130 from 300 to 430, mostly “higher quality/ skilled jobs.”

The application concluded: “The investment proposals by Pavers represent an important contribution to the future economic growth of York. The safeguarding of existing output and employment at the Pavers site, and the increased employment capacity, will support the city’s economic performance and contribute to the objectives of the emerging Local Plan by helping to deliver jobs and create a vibrant local economy.”