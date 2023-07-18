On Thursday (July 20), members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) York and other local environmental groups will gather outside the first full meeting of the council.

Local activists said they want to speak to councillors and urge them to stick to their promises on the climate and ecological emergency.

Activists will come together outside the meeting at West Offices to remind councillors that every local citizen who cares about the environment will be "watching them closely" over the coming years.

They will be joined by performance artists from the national Red Rebels network to send a message to the new Labour administration and "hold them to account on their environmental pledges".

XR York member Laura Autumn Cox said, “We're not denying the council has made some important steps. There are definitely people in the council who really do care about effective climate policy.

"It was great to see manifesto promises from the local Labour party on climate and nature. We're keen to make sure these promises become reality. So, we’re gathering outside the council meeting to show councillors that we'll hold them to account.”

XR York members said they will also present a new set of local demands to the councillors.