Hollicarrs Holiday Park in York Road, Escrick, is set in beautiful woodland in the grounds of the historic Escrick Park Estate, and features 206 privately owned holiday homes. It has a range of activities including fishing, bowling and tennis, and many pretty woodland walks.

Dawn Buck, the Park Manager of Hollicarrs, said: “Despite some difficult circumstances such as the cost-of-living crisis, we have enjoyed a very encouraging first half of the year, giving the local economy a timely stimulus. We see many repeat bookings for short breaks, with some guests returning three or four times in a year.

“Hollicarrs offers complete peace and tranquillity, where you can forget about the frantic outside world and enjoy life and nature at your own pace. That is ultimately what our lodge owners and our guests value the most.

“There are two fantastic offerings at Hollicarrs. There is the option to purchase your very own luxury holiday lodge, which holiday home owners can visit at any time of the year. Holiday lodges come in a range of sizes to suit most budgets. There are only ten pitches available on our new Lawley development, five of which have show lodges on them available for immediate occupation, leaving five pitches where lodges can be designed to bespoke specification. There is also a small range of pre-loved lodges for sale.

“In addition, Hollicarrs is now able to offer short breaks with a unique buy-to-let scheme. All short breaks holiday lodges feature hot tubs and are fully equipped to provide everything needed for a luxury self-catered holiday, with high range kitchens, sumptuous bedrooms and living and dining areas, and with views overlooking wildlife ponds, open fields and into the woodland beyond. There are good sized decking areas, perfect for alfresco dining. Some lodges are pet friendly with the woodland on the doorstep its perfect for canine guests too."

Hollicarrs Holiday Park in York Road, Escrick, near York (Image: Hollicarrs)

Dawn explained that the location of Hollicarrs was a massive bonus for the park, adding substantially to its attraction, “Once on the park you are in an oasis of tranquillity, However, five minutes down the road and you access great road links to all of what Yorkshire has to offer. The recent opening of Olivia’s Tearoom on site will boost our holiday park’s offering and will also service the adjacent award-winning Three Hagges Woodmeadow.”

She added: “It gives us tremendous pleasure to report on a successful start to 2023, underlining the increasing popularity of Hollicarrs’s lodges, environment and location. Whilst we love our holiday park, it is wonderful that others do too.”