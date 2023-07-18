Promotions company Make it York says its York Ice Trail will be back on the weekend for February 3-4.

The family favourite has the theme of the ‘City of Dreams’ and people are invited to dream big and let their creativity run wild.

The last York Ice Trail took place in February 2023 and organisers say it was a huge success.

More than 40,000 visitors came to the city to view the 36 ice sculptures that lined the streets over the weekend.

Research commissioned with Qa Research showed that 9 out of 10 visitors would recommend the trail to family and friends, with 4 out of 5 saying they would want to return for the next Ice Trail.

The free trail also had a positive impact on businesses in the city, with 85% of visitors eating out or drinking in cafes, bars and restaurant, plus almost 50% were likely to go shopping.

York Ice Trail 2024 again promises again see the ‘coolest’ sculptures line the street of York, all sponsored and concepted by local businesses. UK and Europe’s leading ice specialist, Icebox, will design and create all sculptures for the 2024 trail.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “York Ice Trail is one of the most-loved events in the city for residents and visitors alike, and we’re excited to be bringing it back for another year in 2024.

“It’s a huge celebration of our city and local businesses, and the concept for next year’s trail will inspire everyone’s inner child, encouraging people to let their imagination run wild.”

Greg Pittard, Managing Director at Icebox, and Abby Shelton, Marketing Executive at Icebox, said: "Returning to York for the 2024 Ice Trail is a true honour for us. The York Ice Trail holds a special place in our hearts, and we are thrilled to bring this year’s theme to life.

“Our talented team of ice carvers is eagerly prepared to embark on this extraordinary artistic expedition, pouring their passion into crafting magnificent ice sculptures that will transport visitors to a world of wonder and delight.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Make It York and the remarkable businesses across the city for their unwavering support and trust, which allows us to continue making this event an unforgettable experience year after year!"

The first York Ice Trail took place in December 2015 as part of the St Nicholas Fair Festival.

The ice trail has been held every year bar 2021 because of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

In more recent years, it has been held in February rather than in the run-up to Christmas, to help ‘spread’ York’s festivals into relatively quieter periods, rather than at peak periods, which may make the streets too busy.