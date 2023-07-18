Those with a lottery ticket and a HG5 8DJ postcode were awarded a £1,000 win in one of the fundraising lottery's daily prize draws.

The winning postcode belongs to the People's Postcode Lottery players who live in the Knaresborough Aspin & Calcutt area of Harrogate.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

To date, they’ve generously provided more than £1.1 Billion in funding which is helping thousands of organisations and projects.