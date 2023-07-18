Residents of a Harrogate street have bagged a generous prize in the People's Postcode Lottery.
Those with a lottery ticket and a HG5 8DJ postcode were awarded a £1,000 win in one of the fundraising lottery's daily prize draws.
The winning postcode belongs to the People's Postcode Lottery players who live in the Knaresborough Aspin & Calcutt area of Harrogate.
Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.
A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.
The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.
The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".
To date, they’ve generously provided more than £1.1 Billion in funding which is helping thousands of organisations and projects.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here